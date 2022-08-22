To The Daily Sun,

Rep. Gregg Hough and fellow Republicans enjoy touting that they have stopped the reckless spending at the state level by Democrats. Heads up voters, if there ever was an example of reckless spending it is with the Republican passage of the educational freedom accounts, also known as vouchers.

