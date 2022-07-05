To The Daily Sun,
We are living under a totalitarian regime. It is an entrenched branch of government controlling the levers of federal power. This Leviathan is staffed largely by Progressives, Socialists, and it has turned the United States into a “managed tech-nocracy”.
We are ruled by a bureaucracy who cannot be held accountable. Not by the voters, and not by the elected representatives of the people. It is sometimes called the 4th estate, the “deep state”, the civil service, or the administrative state.
This kind of totalitarianism does not have one authoritarian leader. Instead, it is run by a non-transparent group of bureaucrats. This unelected, invisible ruling class runs the country from within.
They are easily influenced by corporate interests. They succumb to the lure of powerful jobs after federal employment. They succumb to the capture of our legislative bodies by the lobbyists serving corporate interests.
A feature of this totalitarianism is that the administrative state makes more and more, stricter and stricter rules and regulations to control us. They do so, not at the behest of Congress or the president. Rather, they do so for their own interests. Power begets power.
We the people are forced into compliance by this unknowable, invisible ruling class. We have no way to understand who, what, or how they are forcing this compliance upon us. Add this to the globalist corporations and you have a very powerful, controlling administrative state.
The administrative state goes back to the Pendleton Act of 1883. Since then they have designed, made, structured, implemented, and interpreted policy. They are operating outside the control of Congress, the president, and the judiciary.
What if Congress passed a bill to end the fourth branch of government? If we wish to preserve our constitutional republic, the administrative state cannot be allowed to continue to operate unchecked.
Marc Abear
Meredith
