To The Daily Sun,
Throughout the 2020 campaign the Left promised to wage war on the United States energy industry. They have done so. They have intentionally sought policies and personnel they knew would cut domestic production of and access to fossil fuels. They have done that.
The problem the Left sees with $4.00 plus gas is the price is too low. It is harming all of our family budgets. They are intentionally making us poorer. We must do something to change this.
President Joe Biden promised to wage war on the U.S. energy industry. He told us going in, “I want you to look at my eyes... I guarantee you. We’re going to end fossil fuel.” That’s pretty unequivocal. His policies reflect his position. His party is driven from the top down. They are nothing if not lock step automatons.
Day one Biden pulled the plug on the Keystone XL pipeline. He put a “temporary moratorium” on oil and gas activities in the Alaska National Wildlife Reserve. Then he “paused” new oil and gas activities on federal lands and waters. Then he set in motion an army of regulators to restrict the financing for, access to and use of conventional energy.
The Left has recommitted us to the Paris Climate Accords. This is a global carbon reduction agreement. Taken seriously it cripples the U.S. oil industry and our entire economy. The Left is doing this without the consent of our representatives in the Senate.
Politicians can’t make renewable energy better or cheaper. They can make oil and gas more expensive. They do so to make their preferred energy sources seem competitive... They really aren’t. What they are doing is causing our economy to grind to a halt. That is what the next election is about. Vote early, vote often.
Marc Abear
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.