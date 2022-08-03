The rise of the fourth branch of government, the administrative state, has reduced the American political process to theater. The fourth branch of government is the most powerful branch. The power rests with our permanent bureaucracy.
This administrative state ordered us to wear masks, close small businesses and churches. They limited how many people we could have in our homes. They forced businesses to install plexiglass and told everyone to stay six feet apart.
They demanded two weeks of quarantine when crossing state borders and decided which medical procedures were elective and non-elective. They demanded compliance with vaccine mandates at the penalty of job loss. None of this was ordered by legislation.
It was all invented by the permanent staff of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Did you have any idea they had such power? They do. The same power which is enabling egregious attacks on our rights and liberties also belongs to the Food & Drug Administration, Department of Labor, Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Homeland Security, Internal Revenue Service and all the rest.
It is time for change in Congress. We must overturn; we must end this system. The way to do that is to get rid of those who supported and continue to support its ascendency. This will pave the way for legislative action and accountability.
Imagine this: By 2024 Congress could pass and implement a bill with a permanent addition to our code of federal regulations. The uni-party will hate it. So will the policy level of the federal bureaucracy. But, if we wish to preserve our constitutional republic, the administrative state cannot be allowed to continue to operate unchecked.
The bureaucracy is dark, deep and wide. It is time to bring it back under control. It is time to end what we know is a problem.
