To The Daily Sun,
Had email lately with publisher Adam Hirshan, about the preponderance of The Laconia Daily Sun's political cartoons being anti-Biden, or anti-other Democratic standouts, and anti-Democratic party proposals. He told me they print cartoons from Gary Varvel and Mike Luckovich. Varvel is described in his online biography as "a conservative editorial cartoonist." Luckovich, cartoonist with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, is described as left-leaning. So, if they are used equally I should be satisfied. I wait to see.
Today, July 17, in our car I listened to Sirius XM, one of the old-time radio shows, "This Is Your FBI – 148 Radio Classics." The episode rested on apprehending criminals, so the show's ending warning was "crime begets crime." Right away I thought of former President Donald Trump and his slavish followers. His Jan. 6 wished-for disruption, messily, brutally, at our U.S. Capitol, so Joe Biden might not become the U.S. President, came to mind when I heard the authoritative radio voice say, "crime begets crime." Trump asked for that destructive attack as our Congress sat, under the guidance of Vice President Mike Pence, to certify the election. What a criminal mind Trump shows! Those who admire lawlessness and grabbing for what one wants — they love him. Some are your readers. Their parents must have had low standards of child-rearing that excluded thoughts about what is moral, immoral, amoral — and no stand at all on "does morality matter?" Alas, there's a place for those in our freedom-based culture. Until they are caught, they can be lawless and possibly get away with it. Freely they can lie and distort.
We watch with huge attention what catches up with Donald J. Trump and also what he evades — though not with lawyer Rudy Giuliani's expertise anymore.
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
