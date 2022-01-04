To The Daily Sun,
Althea Dunscombe: I grew up with a medical doctor father and nurse mother, and witnessed plenty of dedicated care and heard those discussions of the health professions. Maybe Althea avoids hearing the mainstream media reporting on too-crowded hospitals and burnout of medical staff due to overwhelming numbers of COVID-19 sick, now mainly the unvaccinated arriving for help. Health care professionals are quoted begging the unvaccinated to get vaccinated. Her letter is half, though, for space taken, sowing doubt with our medical profession and government on the handling of our pandemic, as if the challenges it presents are easy.
Rhiannon Fee: She suggests that I should "stop listening to mainstream media and dig deeper." Egads, I think of crackpot stuff a friend in Merrimack sends me that is based on conspiracy-love and "alternative facts" such as former President Donald Trump's advisor Kellyanne Conway introduced during a Meet the Press interview on Jan. 22, 2017, when she defended White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's false statement about the attendance numbers of Donald Trump's inauguration as president of the U.S. Mainstream media rests on the work of dedicated professionals who understand fact-checking and whose work is subjected to scrutinizing editors who care about their outfit's reputation. I'll stick with those trained in communications and practicing integrity.
Thomas Bogan: For insults, A-plus, Thomas! I've lately been reading about the horrors of labor camps (also Soviet-era jails) by writers who expose such: Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn's A Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich, also his Cancer Ward; Bernard Malamud's The Fixer, and now Arthur Koestler's Darkness at Noon. These are not your Daily Worker, Thomas, but yes, show humans are capable of awful cruelty. For the rest, read the above I wrote responding to Althea.
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
