To The Daily Sun,
On behalf of the Lakes Region General Hospital Auxiliary, I would like to extend our appreciation to all those who contributed to the success of our 18th Anniversary Fall Craft Fair held on Oct. 26, 2019.
It was a lovely fall day and there was a steady stream of customers throughout the day. We raised the amount necessary to continue to provide comfort bags to breast cancer patients in the LRGHealthcare Breast Health Program. Our goal was attained, thanks to the many customers who attended, and the combined efforts of Auxiliary members, LRGHealthcare, several local businesses, many friends of the Auxiliary, donations at the door, and, finally, our generous vendors who not only pay a fee to participate, but the many that also donate items to our craft raffle.
We need to acknowledge the kind cooperation and support of the Laconia School Department, and Laconia High School staff. Mr. Mike Fredericksen, Principal, Ms. Jen O’Reilly, Mr. Craig Kozens, Athletic Director / Dean of Students, and Mr. Bill Caruso, Facility Manager, helped us with our planning, and assisted with answering questions and addressing any issues if they arose.
We would like to thank the following businesses for assisting us with either a raffle donation or publicity: Northeast Communications Corp.; Jeff Levitan; Fred Caruso; Cass Walker, LRGHealthcare Chief Human Resource Officer; Harger Howe Advertising; Winni Grill; Shooters Tavern; Smitty’s Movie Theater; Shaw’s Belmont; Hannaford’s Gilford; The Winnipesaukee Playhouse; Interlakes Summer Theater; Burrito Me; New Leaf Shop; All My Life Jewelers; Laconia Village Bakery; MC Cycle and Sport; Be-You-Ti-Ful Spa; Empire Beauty School; North Country Deli/Pizza; Pepi Herrmann Crystal; Patricia’s Specially For You; LRGH Gift Shop; Mt. Washington Cruise Line; Hermit Woods Winery; Eden Nails; Che Bella & Eleganza; Piche’s Ski and Sport Outlet; Gilford Well; Airport Country Store and Deli; Frank Roche Realty; Coldwell Realty; BYSE Agency, Inc.; The Home Beautiful; The Taylor Community; AutoServ of New Hampshire; Trustworthy Hardware; Kitchen Encounters; Picnic Rock Farm; Proctor’s Lakehouse Cottages; Cantin Chevrolet; Interlakes Family Medical Practice; The Laconia Clinic; Advanced Orthopedic Specialists; Trellis Management Co.; Circle Dental; Melcher & Prescott; and Meredith Village Savings Bank.
Many thanks to the dozens of people who offered to bake or made a monetary donation in lieu of baking. Thanks for a donation in lieu of baking are extended to Carolyn Sanborn, Sheila Sullivan, Judith Dean, Ernie and Ellie Bolduc, Don Lockwood and Joan Cormier.
Our heartfelt thanks are extended to the friends of the Auxiliary who donated a prize or craft to the craft raffle table. Most of them were lovingly made just for our event. Thank you to Margaret Kopka, Betty LaCroix, Diana Goodhue, Nancy Paterno, Cheryl Testor, Linda Amirault Mazzola, Barbara Rowe, Ernie Bolduc, Heidi Smith, Pat Weston, Sandy Marshall and Paulette Adams.
Finally, we need to thank the volunteers who worked long and hard on the day of the event.
Barbara Tuttle
LRGH Auxiliary
Fall Craft Fair Committee
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.