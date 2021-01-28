To The Daily Sun,
The poem by Hudson Hawk raises a question with me. Why does dancing spread cancer? Dancing is great exercise according to experts. Carrie Underwood and Jessica Simpson love Jesus and they dance. Why can't the not so godly dance also? Or is it disguised hate speech? Does this community that treats everyone with dignity and respect or the whip comes out, approve? Most of you don't treat me with dignity and respect. I would like an explanation from the poem writer as to why the dancer spreads cancer. It seems incongruent to the message of the poem. Just popped in there as veiled hate speech, I suspect. I used to be a fundamentalist Christian so I understand the godly devotion. I do not understand "they the dancer who spread the cancer" and I am offended by it. Should I just shut up and scrub my mirror instead?
Louise Sargent
Gilford
