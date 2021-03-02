To The Daily Sun,
Belmont residents should vote NO on Article # 25 on the March 9 town ballot.
Belmont is fortunate to have beautiful lakes, like Lake Winnisquam and Silver Lake. Shoreline property owners and recreational lake users understand the value, both esthetic and monetary, of these natural resources. The Belmont Conservation Commission funds help to protect the Lake Winnisquam and Silver Lake watersheds by supporting programs that play an important role in managing aquatic and terrestrial invasive species. Milfoil treatment, as well as public education through local volunteers and nonprofits such as the Lake Host Program, are key to maintaining our lake water quality.
Article # 25 on Belmont’s town ballot, proposes to cut the Conservation Commission’s land use change tax funding from 100% to 50%. The Board of Selectman and budget committee also cut this year’s Conservation Commission budget by 46%. Development and recreational use of the land and water is increasing at an alarming pace, which can have a negative impact on watersheds. We should be investing more, not less, on protecting our beautiful natural resources.
The choice is clear. If you enjoy and value the scenic rural character and natural resources of Belmont’s forests, lakes, rivers, farm land, and recreational areas, then VOTE NO on Article # 25 and support the Conservation Commission’s efforts to protect our local water and land resources.
Louanne and Ed Stephenson
Belmont
