To The Daily Sun,
As a musician Carroll Brown calls himself the solitary man. As a mover and a shaker a brilliant music maker he has proven to be more than an entertainer. Carroll has been a resident for almost 50 years and his resume is amazing. He is a very accomplished individual. He has a degree in biology with a work history of 30 years in water quality, spill response, Hazmat and wastewater issues. He managed the budget during his eight-year career as a professional musician. He worked for Bell Communications Research in quality assurance. He was an on call volunteer firefighter for the town of Bristol for 10 years on a part time basis. He is quite mechanically inclined and has strong computer skills. He’s also been a significant volunteer in many areas of our town. His list is long, including TTCC, Little League coach and umpire, Memorial Day services, master of ceremonies for Santa’s arrival as well as Boy Scout master for Troop 50 out of Bridgewater. Lastly he also provides entertainment for the town events. His honesty and hard working history makes him a perfect candidate for Selectboard in Bristol.
Lorraine Bohmiller
Barbara Greenwood
Bristol
