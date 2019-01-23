To The Daily Sun:
The Belknap Mill Society and the Laconia Historical and Museum Society have received an inquiry from a company in Canada, seeking manuals for Scott & Williams knitting machines.
Do any readers know of the existence of such manuals, locally or elsewhere? If so, please contact Tara Shore at the Belknap Mill Society (operations@belknapmill.org) or Warren D. Huse at the Laconia Historical and Museum Society (lhmslpl@metrocast.net).
Tara Shore
Warren D. Huse
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.