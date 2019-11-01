To The Daily Sun,
Do we need a special interest lobbyist sitting as mayor of Laconia? Andrew Hosmer is a lobbyist by trade (Preti Strategies in Concord) and — just to remind you all — a lobbyist is someone who is paid big money to influence the outcome of partisan political fights by doing back-room, closed-door deals with their political connections. Don't take my word for it, look at Hosmer's VoteSmart profile (www.votesmart.com) and you will see for yourself that for his senate campaign, he accepted huge sums of money from big pharmaceutical companies and associations (approx. $6,000) and he even took money from Eversource ($1,250) — the company who whacks us every month with some of the highest energy rates in the country!
I'm sure Eversource donated to Hosmer because they know they can count on him to keep your electric rates nice and high! Go see for yourself who else gave Andrew money — all $92,764, to be specific! I think you will be amazed and disgusted. Reminder, the Laconia mayor is supposed to be a non-partisan role. Can Laconia afford a Hosmer-type mayor whose very career (a career politician) is to pander to corporations and special interests? If Andrew wins, will he resign his lobbyist position? This is all just so sketchy!
I know for me and my house, we will be voting for Peter Spanos. Peter is a lifelong Laconia resident, a business man with decades of business success, and as a state representative for three terms, a pragmatic public servant who has always fought to keep your money in YOUR wallet — because your family benefits the most when YOU choose your path, not special interest politicians!
Joshua Youssef
Laconia
