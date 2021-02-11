To The Daily Sun,
Think there are no good people left in the world? Listen to this. My group of "Red Hatters" needed to send flowers to a member in Freedom. My florist here in Derry, Bachman Florist, found Silver Lake Floral Design in Wolfeboro and placed the order. The owner of the shop called me to say it was snowing and the flowers may not be delivered till the next day, and during our conversation I told her that my member's husband is in a Maine hospital after falling at home and she is ill with Covid-19 and in quarantine. The owner of Silver Lake Floral Design not only delivered a beautiful arrangement of flowers the next day, a 24-mile, round-trip delivery to a very remote address, but called our member first and asked if she could do some shopping for her before she delivered the flowers. We are blown away by her thoughtfulness and want to publicly thank her. You must have a wonderful community with people like her living in Wolfeboro!
Lolly Fleming
Derry
