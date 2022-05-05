To The Daily Sun,
I found it amusing recently when a contributor to this forum announced that “evidence proves beyond a ‘reasonable doubt’ that the 2020 election was ‘stolen’.” Despite the claim, this conspiracy theory has been discredited and debunked by Republican and Democratic election official experts — no litigable evidence has come to light corroborating the allegations. This continues to be a slow-moving but persistent coup by Donald Trump and so many of his Republican/conservative allies, his sycophants and his co-conspirators.
These voters aren’t bad or unintelligent people, it’s that the Big Lie is embedded in their daily lives; it has become not just a political view — it has become their identity. They hear from Trump’s aligned politicians, their like-minded peers and MAGA-friendly media outlets; from these sources they hear the same false claims repeated ad infinitum. Trump has transformed this style of dishonesty into a political strategy.
In his letter, this contributor references David Bossie and Dinesh D’Souza as sources for his “evidence” that fraud was committed. He neglects to inform the readers of this forum that D’Souza is a right-wing political commentator, provocateur, and conspiracy theorist. He is also a convicted felon pardoned by Trump — hardly unbiased. Bossie is a conservative activist, and worked as deputy campaign manager for Trump in the 2016 campaign. And these are the people we are supposed to “believe” are providing us with unbiased clear and convincing evidence?
So immersed is our contributor in his belief of the Big Lie, and his obvious distain for Democrats/liberals, that he will believe all that is fed to him by the radical right. He is happy to supply us with half-truths, partial truths, or no-truths, which bolster his belief in this debunked conspiracy, of a “stolen” election.
L. J. Schaffnit
Gilmanton
