To The Daily Sun,
I found it rather ironic and very disheartening that on the day a contributing letter writer to this forum touts the “bodily integrity” provided by the Second Amendment, three Michigan high school students have their “bodily integrity” ripped from their torsos by rounds from a semi-automatic hand gun yielded by a fellow student; a fourth student from the same incident would die the next day.
L. J. Schaffnit
Gilmanton
