To The Daily Sun,
The people of Ashland should not abandon the current Scribner Library.
To The Daily Sun,
The people of Ashland should not abandon the current Scribner Library.
In 2020, after many years of unsuccessfully trying to convince the voters to purchase the TCCAP building, the library trustees said they were no longer pursuing the purchase. They stated they were "looking forward to moving ahead with plans to maintain the current building” and “to add needed space and renovations in the future.”
From 2012 to 2019 the library building saw improvements using Scribner funds. New roofs, siding, upgraded electrical and fire systems, a ramp rebuild, sprinkler system (second floor opened), plumbing work, exterior lighting replaced. In 2021 an architect was hired, blueprints were drawn and the property was surveyed for the purpose of renovating the library. Much money has already been invested in the building and its future.
During those same years, Ashland’s in-person library usage decreased by 50%, while online services increased steadily. The library budget increased 34%. Available funds to continue renovating the Scribner Library: $162,000 capital reserve; $15,000 (on the ballot); $90,000 Scribner Funds (only to be used for the Scribner Building and Grounds); $24,000 library donations. The selectboard and budget committee have always been supportive of Recommending adding money to the Capital Reserve Fund.
All information is sourced from the town reports available at: www.ashlandnh.org under forms and documents. Ashland has one of the highest tax rates in NH, a small tax base, a declining and aging population. It makes no economic sense abandoning the current building to move to what would be the largest library in NH per capita, costing the taxpayers endless dollars for upkeep, maintenance, and staffing.
Keep our current library on Main Street while continuing to move forward with renovations. The citizens of Ashland would be better served by staying in the Scribner Library. Vote yes on Article 31.
Lisa Rollins
Ashland
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Which comic strip would you like to see replace Dilbert in The Daily Sun? Click the image below to answer
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.