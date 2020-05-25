To The Daily Sun,
Am I the only one afraid of dying? I just went to my local convenience store, wearing my mask. There were a number of other people, including the cashier, who were maskless. I commented on this to the cashier (who was standing behind a sign from the management assuring customers that their staff are all required to wears masks). She muttered that she has a doctor’s note excusing her from wearing one ... wait for it ... because of her asthma. I was literally speechless. Masks are designed with someone like her in mind, someone with respiratory risks.
News flash: this virus doesn’t care if you’re Democrat or Republican, black, white, brown, straight or gay, atheist or evangelical. This virus is opportunistic and is looking for a host ... any host. It doesn’t disappear just because it’s sunny and warm outside. And it sure as heck doesn’t care what our “leader” says. It’s a virus, and it’s already killed nearly 100,000 Americans. Be safe and be smart, if not for your sake then for others’. Wear your (expletive) masks, people!
Lisa Keller
Meredith
