As the election nears, here is a reintroduction. I’m Lisa DiMartino, and I’m running for state representative for Gilford, Gilmanton and Laconia Ward 2 District 6. I’m a disability rights and public health advocate, and former New Hampshire state representative. I currently serve on the NH Medical Care Advisory Committee, and I’ve served on numerous other nonpartisan state boards, commissions and nonprofits. I decided to run for office again to fight for the health, safety and well-being of our citizens.
The commitment to the advocacy work I do runs deep and personal. My son John Michael is 27 years old and has a rare genetic syndrome and complex medical issues that require 24/7 care, so I know first hand the supports that are needed to assist our most vulnerable citizens.
Over time, our county delegation has eroded essential county and state services and placed our county nursing home in jeopardy. Remedying this situation is one of my top priorities.
Some of the other issues I’m passionate about include:
• Restore civility and collaboration in county and state government
• Improve our affordable housing situation
• Protect women’s reproductive rights
• Support solutions and services for behavioral/mental health and homelessness
• Support the renewal of NH Medicaid Expansion
• Promote solutions to long term care
• Promote state and local solutions to the rising cost of living
• Work with the NH Department of Energy to reduce utility costs; increase renewable energy
• Support local businesses and solve the workforce shortage problem
• Support quality public education
• Support a clean and healthy environment
• Support public safety
• Support reasonable and responsible budgets
• Oppose an NH state income or sales tax
Please let me know your priorities, visit www.lisafornh.com. Please consider voting for me Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.