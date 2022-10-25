To The Daily Sun,

As the election nears, here is a reintroduction. I’m Lisa DiMartino, and I’m running for state representative for Gilford, Gilmanton and Laconia Ward 2 District 6. I’m a disability rights and public health advocate, and former New Hampshire state representative. I currently serve on the NH Medical Care Advisory Committee, and I’ve served on numerous other nonpartisan state boards, commissions and nonprofits. I decided to run for office again to fight for the health, safety and well-being of our citizens.

