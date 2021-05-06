To The Daily Sun,
It is with a heavy heart that the advisory board for Got Lunch Laconia! has decided to cancel our 2021 "Eat Out for Got Lunch Laconia! Restaurant Week" out of concern for our wonderful supporters.
This will be our 11th year of providing healthy lunches for the children of Laconia that are food insecure. The advisory board and all the volunteers would like to sincerely thank the 12 restaurants that have participated and supported our program in the past. We can only hope that we can all go and show our appreciation to the following restaurants: T-Bones/Cactus Jack's, Village Bakery, Burrito Me, Hector's, Patrick's Pub, The Local Eatery, Tavern 27, Brick Front, Wayfarer Roasters, Annie's Cafe, Lyons' Den and Faro Express. We would like to thank all the wonderful members of our community for their continuing support to help end childhood food insecurity with our GLL Program. We would also like to thank The Laconia Daily Sun for their support in getting the message out there. Please visit our website www.gotlunchlaconia.com to learn about this program and see how you can get involved or make a donation.
Linda Tunnicliffe
Advisory Board Member
GotLunch Laconia!
