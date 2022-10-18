To The Daily Sun,

Candidate Dana Hilliard is the right choice for NH Executive Council District 1 and will bring a team approach back to governing. Currently in his fifth term as mayor of Somersworth, Hilliard served five terms as a state representative between 1993 and 2008. With a 23-year background in public education, he now serves as director of school district operations at Somersworth School District.

