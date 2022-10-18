Candidate Dana Hilliard is the right choice for NH Executive Council District 1 and will bring a team approach back to governing. Currently in his fifth term as mayor of Somersworth, Hilliard served five terms as a state representative between 1993 and 2008. With a 23-year background in public education, he now serves as director of school district operations at Somersworth School District.
As our councilor, Hilliard will work hard to ensure that appointees to the executive branch of our state government are qualified for the job and not beholden to special interests. Also, he will demand that state and federal funding is handled responsibly. Hilliard will always put the interests of local communities first and is committed to ensuring New Hampshire remains free, inclusive and just for all who call it home.
The current GOP majority on our NH Executive Council confirmed Gov. Chris Sununu’s awful pick for education commissioner who is busy dismantling public education. They refused to fund vital family planning services four times and tried to block federal dollars for vaccines during the height of the pandemic.
Also, they rubber-stamped the governor’s bad choices for the Public Utilities Commission and the Department of Energy, including the commissioner who believes that government has no role in combating climate change. Our state still relies too heavily on fossil fuels. New Hampshire is the only state in the New England electricity grid that does not mandate greenhouse gas reductions economy-wide. Last year, the PUC slashed funding for energy efficiency.
In November, vote for Dana Hilliard, who will truly represent our local communities on the NH Executive Council. A Democratic majority on the Council will ensure that appointees to the executive branch of our state government are qualified for the job and will work hard to lower everyday costs for Granite State families.
