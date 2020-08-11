To The Daily Sun,
If you are wondering who to vote for as U.S. senator in the N.H. State Primary, please consider Don Bolduc. He was born and raised on a farm in Laconia/Gilford. He learned the discipline of hard work. He served his country for 30 years in the army and retired as a brigadier general. He has returned to New Hampshire where he and his wife own a home in Stratham.
Don represents the values of faith, family, allegiance to our country and flag. He understands the people, values and needs of those of us lucky enough to live in this great state. One of his opponents, Corky Messner, has only lived in New Hampshire for less than a year and is renting a condo in Wolfeboro, He moved here from Colorado. He does not know New Hampshire like Don Bolduc does. So when you cast your ballot, do your research and consider voting for the candidate who understands and will represent you.
Linda Robinson
Alton Bay
