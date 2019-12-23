To The Daily Sun,
At one time, this was considered to be the season to be jolly. The season of Christmas, Hanukkah, Festivus, and many other religions and sects. Perhaps it's time for the Democrat and Republican supporters, opinion writers, and cartoonists to declare a "cease fire" on negativity until after the new year?
Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Festivus, and all holidays to all and let's make it a Happy New Year for everyone.
Respectfully,
Jim Raschilla
Alton
