To The Daily Sun,
Denise Gonyer is running for a seat as Gilford town selectman. She has worked for our town for the last 30 years, the last 14 of which she has been consistently re-elected to the position of Gilford Town Clerk and Tax Collector. There is a reason for this: She is intelligent, hard-working, meticulous, even-tempered, and looks out for the interests of ALL Gilford residents.
She will bring a fresh outlook to the position of selectman, and I have no doubt that she will carefully weigh every decision she makes to ensure it benefits everyone.
Please join me in voting for Denise Gonyer for Gilford selectman on Tuesday March 10, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Gilford Community Center.
Leslie Suranyi, Jr.
Gilford
