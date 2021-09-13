To The Daily Sun,
Recently the Main Street area of Meredith came alive with artists from all over New England and beyond to participate in the 41st Annual Lakes Region Fine Arts and Crafts Festival, hosted by the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce. There was so much excitement in the air that this long running and well respected event was able to happen having been postponed last year due to COVID.
The success of this year’s Festival was possible because of significant support of the community, local businesses who rolled out the red carpet, Town of Meredith Department of Public Works and Police Department, and the Mill Falls Marketplace merchants. Many of the Chamber’s Board of Directors contributed as well including Ambrose Bros. who sponsored the musical entertainment, Hayward & Co. and Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant who provided snacks and coffee daily for the artists, Meredith Village Savings Bank who hosted an Artisan Welcome Reception and Franklin Savings Bank for their contribution of welcome bags for our artists.
Since the beginning, we have been fortunate to have previous Board member and local business owner Butch Keniston handling many of the logistics and his hard work and commitment are much appreciated.
We are very excited for the 2022 Arts Festival which will be held on Aug. 27 and 28, when we will unveil major enhancements to the event.
On behalf of the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce thank you to everyone for being a part of this special annual event.
Leslie Sturgeon
Executive Director
