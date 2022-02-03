To The Daily Sun,
You have may have read Jane Westlake’s letter here recently expressing her dismay that Gov. Chris Sununu would co-author a newspaper opinion piece with Free State founder Jason Sorens.
After reading it, I tweeted: “New bros! Gov. Chris Sununu cuddles up to radical right Free State Founder Jason Sorens, who aims to dismantle our New Hampshire.”
The Free State twitter account countered by asking: Can you explain how positions like legalizing drugs, legalizing sex work, and increasing affordable housing are "far right"?
I knew from reading Sorens’ writing that legalizing gambling and ending smoking bans are big on the Free Staters’ agenda, but legalizing drugs and sex work too?
So, self-avowed Free Staters like GOP House Majority Leader Jason Osborne of Rockingham and Rep. Keith Ammon of Hillsborough, along with our local Rep. Glenn Cordelli, sponsored the critical race theory bill because they claimed to be worried about our children.
How can you be concerned about our children when your vision of New Hampshire includes a house of prostitution on this corner, a cigar bar across the way and a gambling parlor next to a legalized, unregulated drug house selling oxycontin and heroin.
No wonder Westlake was angry with Sununu for associating with these guys. He should be kicking them out of his party; instead, he is their new best friend. So come primary season and November, it’s up to moderate Republicans, Democrats and Independents to kick out these radical right wing anarchists along with their water carriers Cordelli and Sununu. Let’s get started now.
Leonard Witt
Sandwich
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.