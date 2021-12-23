To The Daily Sun,
We are in a holiday period when efforts to bring light to darkness is on many people’s minds.
Yet demagoguery is a major tool to bring a light to what people define as darkness.
Where is science that informs best practices? Where is the 21st century answer to the vision “in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity”?
I hope that 2022 can be a better reflection of civility based on outcomes for all and that selflessness can become a hallmark of actions. We build for seven generations, not today.
Leonard Campbell
Center Harbor
