To The Daily Sun,
For years, many of those in power, from politicians and news media elite to certain big corporations, have been on a secret mission to eliminate or at least minimize the impact of Christianity in our nation. From removing God from our national motto (In God We Trust), the Pledge of Allegiance (One nation under God), and our daily lives via banning Bible reading or prayer in public schools. And displaying the Ten Commandments, God's laws which we break everyday, will get you labeled with all kinds of insults and labels.
Yet, for them it wasn't enough that they didn't believe or hated God, Jesus Christ, the Bible,etc. They are annoyed when any Christian exercises their religious liberty publicly about what they themselves don't believe in. They instead choose to do things and live their life as their own god, their own way. We have seen the results of this. We see it everyday on the news via riots, looting, murder, defunding and targeting the police,and burning down businesses. All by domestic terrorists who harass Americans with their Communist agenda by breaking the laws and continue making a mockery of justice. This has gone on for months,in addition to a pandemic which already is making life miserable.
If we think about it long and hard enough, we can figure it out. What you believe determines how you act. We've been telling God to get out of our schools, to get out of our government and to get out of our lives. It has become popular and easy for people to trash God, Jesus Christ, the Ten Commandments and the Bible. We believe more what the newspapers say than what the Bible says, even though it's a world record holder for the most sold book in history. I think we need to beg God to come back into our lives and start trusting Him instead of politicians .Pass this on if you agree. If not then just ignore it. But,if you discard this thought process, don't complain about what bad shape the world is in, because you'll know why.
Len Hanley
Barnstead
