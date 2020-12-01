To The Daily Sun,
Every year during Christmas, the holiday that the secular dictionary defines as "an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, "i.e. the birthday of Jesus Christ, is promoted in such a way as to appease and not offend the secular minority forces in the country. This is done by ensuring at least 95% of what is sold, played on the radio as "holiday music", advertising,and ornaments are non-Christian in nature. If not, these militant secularists write letters to complain and threaten lawsuits. Just try having a standalone nativity scene in public or at a public place and see what happens.
The fact is, Christians remain the largest religion in the United States, so logic dictates that what is clearly our religious holiday would therefore be marketed properly. Yet it clearly it is not. For evidence you need only listen to a radio station, visit a retailer, or view the tons of ads and catalogs you receive. No other religion nor their religious holiday receives such disrespect. Only Christian. Seems something worth investigating by the news media, but no. Which tells you a lot, doesn't it? While Christian persecution is widely recognized in other countries, most do not realize the persecution happening right at home.
Sadly, many Christians go along with it or if they do object, do so only in private. Why do we fear to upset the secular elite, and the retail industry who are their allies, with the truth? It's our money and religious holiday, is it not? They may not respect our religion or our religious holidays, but they do respect the profits from those holidays. One could even say they worship them, given that their holiday campaigns start a month or so early. Secularists don't believe in Jesus Christ or follow Him and yet they get so worked up if they see any nativity scene at Christmas. This makes no sense.
What do you think would happen if, as a whole, Christians boycotted the secular treatment of Christmas? Team Santa Claus is winning the battle, how about Team Jesus Christ fight back? Not buying the secular items and public objection without apology of how it is being treated? Why not throw away anything that doesn't bring glory to Jesus Christ? For Him? And gathering in the mall 6 feet from the Santa Claus and singing Christmas worship songs to Jesus loudly and without apology to send them a message? Who do you think wants mankind to forget about the birth of Jesus Christ by "giving us Santa Claus to distract us from teaching children the real meaning of Christmas." The answer lies in 2 Corinthians 4:4.
Len Hanley
Barnstead
