To The Daily Sun,
Sarcastic Polemicist! Saul Alinsky, the hero of Hilary Clinton and Obama and the saint of the retrogressives (progressives), taught me about the power of ridicule. Alinsky also advises us to never respond to “fake news” or “fake allegations” from the Demolitioncrat nincompoops or the “screaming mimis” of the fake press. Nevertheless, I am grateful to Karyn Gattermann for exposing the fake headline over my editorial written by LDS (Pravda on Winnipesaukee). I am also grateful that she exposed Tom Steyer for the hypocrite and fraud he is: The King of Coal.
Secondly, the Demolitioncrats and retrogressives, following the principles of Alinsky, have, unfortunately, reduced our public discourse where we must fight “fire with fire”. Apparently their parents never taught them “Sticks and stones may break my bones but names will never hurt me.” Instead, there is a generation of Snowflakes, who can dish it (ANTIFA) but can not take it (free speech).
Third, I regret promoting Pravda on Winnipesaukee (LDS) because in my humble opinion it promotes discord in our community to sell ads. Unfortunately, it is the only game in town.
Finally, I am certain that it is pure coincidence that the departure of the president of LDS from Laconia’s mayoralship coincides with the new “Anonymous” editorial policy at LDS. What is LDS afraid of? Haven’t we had enough anonymous baloney on the national level (think impeachment)? Nevertheless, I was astounded that a recent Anonymous editorial, apparently, supports the position that the current mayor, Andrew Hosmer, should divulge his contributors and amounts. Astonishingly, Mr. or Mrs. (sorry I still support the scientific proposition that there are only two sexes and gender is the same as your sex) Anonymous agree with my earlier editorial that we, the voters, the taxpayers and the residents are entitled to know where Mr. Hosmer got his money and how much he spent to become mayor.
By the way, I have lived in Laconia for 46 years, have two natives, served on the Laconia City Council for 4 years, chaired the Holy Trinity School Board at a time of great financial distress, have served on the Laconia Putnam Fund since 1993, practiced law in N.H. for 37 years, including 17 years at the N.H. Department of Employment Security. I have fought City Hall many times and won. I guess I qualify as an old man. As I told my grandson, Alex, when he said, “Pa, you are an old man!” that I am, Alex, but with age comes wisdom.
Charles H. Bradley III
Laconia
