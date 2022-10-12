District 17, which now includes Loudon and Canterbury (as well as Northfield, Allenstown, Pembroke, Chichester, Pittsfield, Barnstead, Epsom, Northwood, Nottingham, and Deerfield) has an excellent candidate for the New Hampshire State Senate. Christine Tappan has the energy, experience and values to lead New Hampshire into a better future.
Tappan lives in Northwood and is married with two grown sons. She is an Army veteran with a wide range of experience, including teaching, social work, and owning a small business. She earned a BA from UNH, a MSW from the University of Michigan, and CAGS certification from Plymouth State University. She is dedicated to public service and has served on her local school board and budget committee.
Christine is a quick learner and has excellent people skills. She will work on both sides of the aisle. Her focus has always been on serving children and families. She is concerned about the economic issues people are currently facing: high property taxes, inflation and the lack of affordable housing. She will work to lower energy costs in a sustainable fashion while combating climate change. She is the daughter of working-class parents (her father was a union electrician) and is supportive of working people and small businesses. She recognizes the need for and value of public education and will work to strengthen, not privatize, education. She also will work to make health care, including women’s reproductive rights, more accessible and affordable for everyone.
Elect Christine Tappan our next state senator on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
