To The Daily Sun,

District 17, which now includes Loudon and Canterbury (as well as Northfield, Allenstown, Pembroke, Chichester, Pittsfield, Barnstead, Epsom, Northwood, Nottingham, and Deerfield) has an excellent candidate for the New Hampshire State Senate. Christine Tappan has the energy, experience and values to lead New Hampshire into a better future.

