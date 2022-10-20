Loudon and Canterbury have three great candidates for state representatives. People can vote for both Ellen Scarponi and Ruth Heath for the two seats in District 4 and elect David Nesbitt in floterial District 26, which includes the towns of Loudon and Canterbury as well as Boscawen, Webster, Salisbury, Andover, Danbury and Hill.
A longtime Canterbury resident, Scarponi served as director of government relations for the telephone company, working with state government at all levels, and she also served on several nonprofit boards. With a quick smile and great listening skills, she is eager to help New Hampshire move forward.
Another longtime Canterbury resident, Heath taught math at the middle and high school levels as well as at NHTI. She chaired the Canterbury Energy Committee and helped develop the Sycamore Community Garden. She is hardworking with excellent communication skills and will be dedicated to serving New Hampshire.
Nesbitt, a Webster resident, worked in outdoor recreation before teaching history at Alvirne High School. He is knowledgeable and eager to listen. He changed his retirement plans to be part of addressing the issues facing New Hampshire.
These candidates all support and value quality public education. They will work to ensure everyone has access to quality health care and support paid family leave and women’s rights to choose regarding abortion. They will work to counter climate change, promote clean energy and develop affordable housing. Please vote for Scarponi, Heath and Nesbitt on Nov. 8.
