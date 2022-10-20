To The Daily Sun,

Loudon and Canterbury have three great candidates for state representatives. People can vote for both Ellen Scarponi and Ruth Heath for the two seats in District 4 and elect David Nesbitt in floterial District 26, which includes the towns of Loudon and Canterbury as well as Boscawen, Webster, Salisbury, Andover, Danbury and Hill.

