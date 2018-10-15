To The Daily Sun,
N.H. Legislative District 8 is composed of the Towns of Alton, Barnstead, and Gilmanton. How you vote on November 6 will determine the future of all the residents of these towns. It is extremely important that you become an educated voter and make the right choice.
Are you disgusted with the way N.H. pays for school funding, throwing the burden on property owners, and landlords, who then pass the tax to their tenants? Where does your candidate stand on issues such as support for medical insurance for all; restrictions on the use of automatic weapons, and “Bump Stocks;” legalization of cannabis; renewable energy; the Greenhouse Gas Initiative; and term limits for all?
My friend, Ruth Larson, is challenging Raymond Howard, Jr. for the District 8 seat. Ruth has a BA Degree from Antioch, and, a Juris Doctor Degree from Rutgers University School of Law. She is a caring person who believes that government exists for the benefit of the people, and not “Big Business.” She is an accomplished researcher, and will make sure that she is fully knowledgeable before voting on any proposed legislation. She listens to all points of view and makes her decisions based on facts, not “party loyalty.”. She is a free and independent thinker.
I urge you to check the website Citizens Count for information about Ruth and the incumbent: www.lfda.org/ruth-larson and www.lfda.org/raymond-howard-jr
Check them both out. You will see that RUTH LARSON is the choice for District 8.
Ronald P. Blais
Center Barnstead
