To The Daily Sun,
Sure miss Pauli's Restaurant in Tilton. It's really too bad that after 30+ years in business this Tilton icon would be closed, not only did it hurt the employees but it hurt the hundreds of customers that Cheryl built her business for. As customers of 30 years it took my wife and I several stops at different breakfast restaurants to find anything close. Gina's Place in Bristol is by far the best, clean, friendly atmosphere and awesome food with homemade breads and muffins the only thing missing is Linda from Pauli's. I think all of Pauli's customers should try this place out.
Larry Young
Belmont
