I was very sorry to read in The Laconia Daily Sun about the passing of Jack Irwin. I was happy to know and have Jack as a friend. Among the many things Jack was a successful businessman and an elite athlete. We should celebrate Jack, who lived a full life for 90 years. Jack was a true Laconian. He was proud of his many accomplishments.
I met Jack playing in an adult basketball league about 45 years ago. And benefited greatly from those games by getting to know Jack as a teammate. He was very competitive and wouldn’t give those young kids an inch. He kept competing for another 15 or so years.
Jack had an easy manner about him and his loud, joyful and booming voice were part of his fantastic personality. Jack is an example of a true leader in the Lakes Region. He has made our area a better place to live, do business in and raise our families.
THANK YOU, JACK.
Larry Johnston
