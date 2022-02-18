To The Daily Sun,
The Board of Directors of the Lakes Region Santa Fund would like to thank the following contributors for their generous donations to our program this holiday season:
Lakes Region Rotary Club, Meredith Village Savings Bank, Bank of New Hampshire, Speedway Charities, memorial for Kevin Lacasse, memorial for Carolyn Bednarek, staff of Keller Williams, Laura Brusseau and Inter-Lakes High School Interact Club, Bootleggers, Foley Oil, Liberty Hill Tree Farm, Children's Auction, Vista Foods, Shaw's, Cash 'n Cans, staff of Laconia Public Library, Laconia/Gilford/Gilmanton/Belmont public school nurses and counselors, Head Start staff, and our crew of local and faraway knitters. If we have omitted anyone please accept our apologies.
We would also like to thank those people who supported our wreath fundraiser. Thanks for making this such a successful event.
With these donations, we were able to supply outerwear to over 700 children in the Lakes Region this winter season.
The Lakes Region Santa Fund uses these donations towards meeting the needs of some of the Lakes Region’s neediest children. This is accomplished by providing warm clothing, coats, boots, gloves, mittens, and other winter outerwear to children in need in our community. In keeping with one of our goals to spend our money locally and support Laconia’s local merchants as much as is possible we work with Al Miltner and Bootleggers staff to purchase boots. With a well-developed network throughout the Lakes Region, the Santa Fund partners closely with the school system, health care organizations, social service organizations, and local law enforcement to ensure the delivery and execution of our mission.
The Lakes Region Santa Fund's mission is to provide winter outerwear and enrichment activities to support the healthy development of children. Our board feels that the work we do for the youth and families in the Lakes Region directly affects their future lives and our hope is that they will become good citizens of this area and give back in a positive manner.
The Lakes Region Santa Fund is committed to providing charitable and financial assistance to the needy and underprivileged members of the New Hampshire Lakes Region community and its surrounding areas during the holiday season and throughout the year.
Kim Lacasse, Andrea Condodemetraky, Kathy Crane, Marlee Guilmett, Marnell Dilorenzo, Chris McCarthy, Dennis Phelps, Stacy Peverly, Lisa Cornish, Elizabeth Brothers, Darlene Breton, Katie Foley Pierson, and Janet Brough
Lakes Region Santa Fund Board of Directors
