To The Daily Sun,
The Laconia Human Relations Committee voted to support the following statement on Dec. 17, at a noticed public meeting via Zoom:
The Laconia Human Relations Committee’s Mission is in part to, “cultivate a community-wide climate that does not tolerate prejudice of any kind which undermines the dignity of any person,” and, “to proactively resist and publicly condemn any practices or incidents in our community which either result from or might encourage prejudice, intolerance, harassment and discrimination.”
The postings of Dawn Johnson, a public representative, have encouraged prejudice, intolerance, harassment, and discrimination which have caused hurt and harm in our community. Therefore, we ask that she resign from the Laconia School Board and her position as a State House Representative.
Chair David Stamps, Kate Bruchacova, David Osman, Margaret Donnelly, Dennis Bothamley, Rev. Judith Wright, Carol Pierce, Matt Soza, Janet Simmon, Carrie Chandler
Laconia Human Relations Committee
