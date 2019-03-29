To The Daily Sun,
Thank you for your front page article in the March 29 issue regarding different options for schooling in the Lakes Region. It was interesting to me because I just retired from Laconia Christian Academy after 20 years, and before that, our son attended there during his four high school years. Although everything you said about LCA was true, due to space you were not able to give a complete picture of the opportunities awaiting students of all ages. Yes, tuition is the highest of the three private schools mentioned in the article, but not only is tuition lower in the earlier grades, but tuition assistance is readily available. I don't know numbers, but most families need and receive extra funds for their children's education. Tuition also includes activity fees, the new Timbernook program for early ed, fantastic and caring teachers, and dual credit classes for juniors and seniors which allows them to enter college with more than one semester of college under their belts.
Socially, students have many opportunities to interact with those outside their own grade level, maybe on the playground, in chapel, or spontaneously while changing classes. I witnessed that nurturing and caring outreach almost daily. In addition, upper school students participate in two retreats annually in order to bond with fellow students and to offer teaching about the Christian life.
Culturally, over the years we have had students from Ghana, Germany, Brazil, S. Korea, China, Belgium, Rwanda, Malawi (he'll graduate this year!), to name a few. Also, several of the teachers have traveled, taught, and lived overseas. As much as we are able in "white" New Hampshire, we have brought diversity to LCA.
The humanities program in grades 5-12 has introduced many of the "Great Books" to the students. They can learn from primary sources what some of the world's greatest thinkers had to say about social and governmental issues they wrestle with today, and they can come to their own informed conclusions about truth, God, and their place in the universe, all under the guidance of experienced teachers.
I understand that most public schools aren't "bad." When we first moved to Laconia, we didn't know about LCA. Our daughter graduated from Laconia High School and was quite prepared for college. Recently, I have had opportunity to sit in on some meetings at LHS for a friend's son and have found the staff there to really care about their students. Should you choose public school (or home schooling — another option not mentioned in the article) or another private school in the area? That choice is up to each family, but I have seen firsthand that Laconia Christian Academy offers so much more than academics. It's a certain "je ne sais quoi" which is hard to explain. I wish I could name names pointing to young people who have blossomed in incredible ways: H--, I--, J--, J-- N--, J--, M--, D--, L-- to give a few examples. Call the school and schedule a visit; ask about the Discovery Program which has impacted lives of students who thought they couldn't learn; inquire about some success stories of our graduates; attend their open house activities in April; go to the musical "Newsies" at Winnipesaukee Playhouse in May. Then you'll have a fuller picture of LCA than the newspaper was able to provide.
Barbara Lewis
Laconia
