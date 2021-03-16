To The Daily Sun,
I was very pleased to read the letters on Rep. Silber by Michael Kitch and Steven Hepburn in the March 10 edition of The Sun. I had never met Mr. Silber until one of my many times working the polls in Meredith. He showed up and was walking around talking to people and I asked a friend who he was. I was told he had been a state rep. but wasn't running that year. After watching a few minutes I told my friend he looked like he was thinking of running for king.
A year and a half ago I moved from my hometown of 77 years to Bristol after selling my house to my granddaughter. I read that Mr. Silber had run and won a State Rep. job, and soon after I read he was running for the chair of the Belknap County Committee. The part that surprised me the most was that he was running because they needed to replace that "RINO" Republican In Name Only. He was talking about Alan Glassman, well respected and dedicated to his job as chair. I feel very fortunate to have known Alan as a leader and a friend. I don't know if I know anyone that worked harder for the Republican Party in Belknap County.
Even after I moved to Bristol and now lived in Grafton County he kept me on his email list and I attended many functions that I was informed about including their biggest fundraiser, the cruise on the M/S Mount Washington. From me and a lot of other good friends and other Belknap Committee members thanks for all you have done.
I guess I couldn't end this without the latest "King Norm" attention-getter. He emailed the Speaker of the House to replace him on a committee if the chair of that committee wasn't replaced after voting with the Democrats to make it 11 to 10 which defeated the bill in committee. I guess he is still a little upset after 10 days as he hasn't heard a thing.
The chair he wanted to replace is the Honorable Ned Gordon from Bristol. Ned has served as a judge, state senator, state rep., town selectman and is the town moderator. From my short time here, he always gets the most votes for anything he runs for.
In his letter "King Norm" referred to Rep. Edward "Ned" rhymes with Red Gordon. Well I guess this is the NORM with NORM. One last thing you have many good people that supported you for chair, but I know a couple won't never bow down to you.
L. Michael Hatch
Bristol
