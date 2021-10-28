To The Daily Sun,
Recently, the National School Board Association sent a letter to the Biden administration asking for federal law enforcement to intervene on behalf of school boards who, according to the NSBA, are facing a growing number of threats from “domestic terrorists,” also known as parents.
Not long after the letter, the attorney general of the U.S., Merrick Garland, was more than willing to acquiesce. The attorney general has directed the FBI and the U.S. attorney’s offices to meet in the next 30 days to discuss strategies to address this trend of “threats.”
As an elected official of a local school board, I felt compelled to respond. To me, this is not only blatantly un-American but should also send chills down the backs of all of us who understand the instrumental value of the First Amendment of this great republic.
One can easily find the letter online but the examples given by the NSBA were thinly veiled. One example was an individual was arrested in Illinois for aggravated battery and disorderly conduct during a school board meeting. I don’t condone that but why do we need to waste the FBI’s resources for something that is clearly within the purview of local law enforcement. Another example given was that during two separate school board meetings in Michigan, an individual yelled a Nazi salute in protest to masking requirements, and another individual prompted the board to call a recess because of opposition to critical race theory. So if someone calls me a Nazi I can call on the FBI to investigate? Give me a break.
Of course if they are credible, any threat they should be taken seriously but again, this would be in the purview of local law enforcement, not the FBI and federal government. I see this as nothing other than an intimidation tactic aimed at stymieing parents' rights to speak up and advocate for their children.
Lastly, I would like to clarify the statement I made about this issue at our last board meeting. I was in no way insinuating that the Gilford School Board shared in the views of the NSBA. I was merely trying to bring attention to an issue that I believe needs to be talked about. Our board has heard many comments from many irate parents on a host of issues and not once were the police called. I can’t speak on behalf of our board but I feel very confident in stating that none of our members believe that parents are “domestic terrorists” and none of our members would ever call for parents to be silenced.
For this I want to commend our board. I know there are those that don’t feel they are getting all the answers they want, but one thing that can’t be disputed is the fact that we have allowed any willing parent to speak their mind, without time limits, and certainly without the threat of calling on the FBI.
Kyle Sanborn
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.