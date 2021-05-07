To The Daily Sun,
The annual Moultonborough Town Meeting takes place Saturday, May 15. If you care about clean water and clean lakes, now is the time to vote YES on Warrant Article 14. Lake Kanasatka is the small little jewel everyone sees as they drive into Moultonborough. The lake is in desperate need of support by the voters. YOU can make a difference in the future of this jewel. If the article does not pass you can thank yourself for ignoring the signs the lake has given us: cyanobacteria blooms will become the norm, and no one will be able to enjoy it any longer. (I will not even get into what will happen to property values). The choice is yours. Vote YES on Article 14.
It just makes sense, and is the right thing to do!
Kirk Meloney
President, Lake Kanasatka Watershed Association
(A Moultonborough taxpayer whose voice can’t be heard, like thousands of others)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.