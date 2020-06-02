To The Daily Sun,
As a resident of New Hampshire for over 40 years, I have always enjoyed walking along the lake front in Meredith. Yesterday, however, Hesky Park had disgusting amounts of Canada geese droppings! There were signs telling visitors to urge the geese back into the lake, but current measures are clearly not working! When is Meredith going to get serious about getting rid of these pests?
Kevin Kondrad
New Hampton
