Recently, Tony Jankowski submitted a thoughtfully crafted letter indicating concern regarding the beach and park regulations. I share some of his concerns. As background, I live about a five-minute walk from the Weirs and several times a week walk through the area, so I feel I am aware of what is happening there.
The noise issue is just that, noise. The noise from those playing music on the beach in the daytime is no louder than the bands that play outside at many establishments day and night. From my home, I do not hear the beach music, but I certainly hear the bands and figure it is the price I pay for the choice my family made when buying our residence.
If the lifeguards have a concern about floats, than I do. Many, many years ago I did some lifeguard work, and we did not like them. The main problem was when an offshore breeze arose it would quickly push the floats away from shore and often required a rescue. Floats are better suited for pools.
The cooking issue could easily be solved by keeping a rule against charcoal or wood fires but permitting gas or alcohol grills.
For me, the issue is the trash! Numerous times I have walked by the beach after a busy day and the trash left behind is disgusting! Our public employees should not have to pick up what they do. Soiled disposable diapers left on the beach are not part of the privilege to use our beaches. In addition, a large part of the trash is cooking refuse.
Tony, I agree with you, Laconia needs to be a welcoming, respectful destination for all. In return, those who come need to be respectful of our beautiful area. Leaving mounds of trash is extremely disrespectful. It will be interesting to see if the current rules change that situation.
Kent Rosberg
Laconia
