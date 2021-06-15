To the Editor:
Recently it was stated that $400 billion is unaccounted for in disbursements to people who technically qualify for financial help during the COVID crises.
Nancy Pelosi, who is Speaker of the House of Representatives, has said nothing about this while it is her responsibility. There are two other United States representatives from New Hampshire who also have said nothing regarding this disgusting turn of events. They are Chris Papas and Annie Kuster. The sad thing is that they will not question Nancy Pelosi, their leader in Congress. They will not raise any questions that may not look well for the Democratic Party. They will continue to do nothing.
Who are the real losers? You guessed it, the American taxpayers. The people you elected to represent sound government have failed you and and let us all face it, they have no respect for your money. It means nothing to them.
Kenneth L. Bowers
Wolfeboro
