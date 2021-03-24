To The Daily Sun,
Let's hear it for Sen. Maggie Hassan and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.
Their support for $350 billion going to San Francisco has passed. Another $150 billion will go to bolster pension plans in places like Chicago.
This is your money and soon you will be hearing about how you will be paying for it. The total is $1 trillion of wasteful spending that should make hard working Americans sick.
I will say that these political hacks are consistent in that they continue to throw your money away with no regret. Keep electing these people and continue to get the same thing. Truly a shame.
Kenneth L. Bowers
Wolfeboro
