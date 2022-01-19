To The Daily Sun,
Let's get ready for what is coming regarding every aspect of our way of life. This administration is out of control, which means that the country has lost control. Interest rates are going to go up because inflation is reaching a point where the options have run out. Money is being printed with no end in sight, and this is not sustainable. Business throughout the country will begin to curtail growth and the work force ill suffer.
At a time when common sense is needed, it is missing. Does anyone rally believe President Biden is in charge? People are looking for direction regarding the virus and get mixed messages. Test kits were overlooked by this administration, while the CDC continues to be on every news channel trying to blame others. We are all in trouble with no viable plan in place.
The current US debt is $30 trillion dollars, which equates to $90,000 per American citizen. China owns almost $1 trillion dollars of our debt. Almost three-quarters of every dollar goes to paynig off debt. The remaining money is needed to run the country. At some point, there will be no money left.
Voters need to take a closer look at what a candidate does and not what he or she says.
Kenneth L. Bowers,
Wolfeboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.