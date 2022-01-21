To The Daily Sun,
Sen. Maggie Hassan must be rejoicing as a result of Sen. Joe Manchin's decision to not support approving $5 trillion for the social spending program. Sen. Hassan will not have to vote and be on the record for the largest give away program in history, even though she supports this nonsense.
This country is in debt for almost $30 trillion, not including proposed spending. Nine hundred thousand dollars per person is our current financial obligation, and Sen. Hassan sees nothing wrong. The dollar is being diluted, creating inflation that will crush average Americans trying to buy food and pay their mortgage.
Sen. Manchin from West Virginia realizes this, while Sen. Hassan from New Hampshire supports spending for absolutely anything. This thinking in a state where the budget is always balanced. New Hampshire values deserve to be respected and not taken for granted. Sen. Hassan is a tax and spend liberal, plain and simple. You be the judge.
Kenneth L. Bowers
Wolfeboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.