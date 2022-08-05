To The Daily Sun,
This is where we are with the inflation rate above 9%. What does this administration plan on doing with the support of Democrats like Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan? You guessed it as the plan is to spend another $900 billion. The decision is to print more money which should work out just great. Interest rates are being increased at the same time which will force corporations to buy less equipment and hire fewer workers. All this is happening while the administration continues to say that we are not in a recession. This reckless spending at warp speed while raising taxes is our path to mass destruction. More rules and regulations will serve no positive purpose while the hard-working family unit will suffer. It is more than perplexing to watch politicians who have little knowledge when it comes to economics keep on going to the same playbook. We deserve what we get when we continue to send the same people back into office. Truly a shame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.