To The Daily Sun,
I am truly perplexed regarding a recent comment by Bernadette Loesch saying, "I want to address these many states who are wanting and trying to mess with our right to vote." What federal laws is Bernadette Loesch talking about?
For example, voting protocol in New Hampshire provides for a secure system that serves us all very well. In order to vote in New Hampshire, everyone must show proof of residence. Anyone unable to vote in person must present a valid reason to receive a ballot by mail. However, the ballot must be mailed to the person's residence and returned in a designated envelope. Voters are given ample opportunity to vote as advertised before the election. Finally, there must be continuity of control of the ballots at all times which means that someone is always responsible for the ballots. I can attest to this while serving on the Alton Police Department where I transferred, sealed and signed boxed ballots to a state police unit, who would bring the transferred, sealed and signed boxed ballots to Concord for storage.
States rights provide and allow for some differences in protocol. Proof of identification must be an absolute with no room for discussion. The reasons are obvious.
The last election is over. However, the election process appeared to be compromised and this cannot be allowed in this great country regardless of your party affiliation. In my opinion, recent comments made by the vice president were short-sighted and wrong. To say that in rural areas there is no Kinko's to make a photo identification is degrading to all people, while Kinko's closed 13 years ago.
Let's make sure every vote is respected in every election. No other country on this planet enjoys this basic freedom protected by our Constitution. God bless America.
Kenneth L. Bowers
Wolfeboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.