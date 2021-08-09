To The Daily Sun,
The recent letter to the editor concerning Jan. 6 at the nation's capitol was without question passionate and I too agree that a thorough investigation is needed in order to provide the American people with answers.
That being said, no investigation will ever satisfy the people unless both sides, Democrats and Republicans, are fairly represented to ask questions and present their concerns. Anything less will once again fall short satisfying those concerned about what happened on Jan. 6.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi has missed an opportunity to be open and transparent regarding participation on the Republican side, instead selecting those Representatives who she feels are appropriate. This will never work and only continue to exacerbate what took place, how the security personnel were prepared, and who shot a female veteran in the group through a glass door.
Video is available providing hundreds of visual perspectives to be analyzed leaving absolutely no room for conjecture. Remove the politics and investigate what took place.
Treat this event just like what would be expected in a court room where the judge prevents drama from being injected but serving no purpose. Accusations need to be substantiated or proven to be fact where final decisions leave nothing open to further question. Speaker Pelosi will ultimately be left to look at the American people and convince them that it was done right or suffer her greatest loss in what may very well provide to be a lame duck speakership.
Kenneth L. Bowers
Wolfeboro
