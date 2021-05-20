To The Daily Sun,
Congratulations to New Hampshire's two U.S. Representatives, Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster. These two elected officials have been puppets of the administration and directly responsible for the misery coming our way, however, they are dedicated to every silly and costly request that comes their way.
Inflation is what happens when money is printed with no end in sight, meaning that more dollars are worth less and therefore goods increase in price. The price of gasoline is a universal indicator as the cost per gallon will go way beyond $3. Kuster and Pappas are fine with this as they are protecting the middle class, which sounds wonderful until you really take a close look.
During a recent trip to the market I overheard a customer comment that the price of a deli meat item just went up 50 cents. Should this be a surprise? The food stuff must be transported by truck and the truck runs on gasoline. This is all connected and can be considered as a tax increase. Everyone will pay the higher price but lower income people will have fewer choices. Kuster and Pappas have a solution being all electric vehicles. However, electric vehicles need to be charged with a lot of energy. The energy has limited sources with fossil fuels, the only dependable choice and they voted to support our major oil pipe line.
New England survives on fossil fuels which were being obtained and used here in this country until recently. Can you believe that we are actually now buying some of our energy sources from Russia? This will work out great so sleep tight this winter.
Elected officials like Kuster and Pappas are obviously limited in terms of good decision making so why not send them on their way. What do we have to lose?
If we keep electing the same people and expecting new or better results we are promoting a fantasy.
Kenneth L. Bowers
Wolfeboro
